Philippines Severe Tropical Storm Paeng 2022 - DREF Application (MDRPH050)

Description of the Event

What happened, where and when?

According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) on 26 October 2022, a previously identified Low Pressure Area developed into Tropical Depression (TD) "PAENG". The center of Tropical Depression “PAENG” was estimated at 965 km East of Eastern Visayas with a maximum sustained winds of 45 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 55 km/h.

On 27 October, TD PAENG further intensified into Tropical Storm (TS) with a maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 80 km/h, while moving West southwestward at 10 km/h. Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 1 was raised in Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands,

Camarines Sur, the eastern portion of Romblon, Marinduque, Camarines Norte, Polillo Islands, and the southern portion of mainland Quezon, and Eastern Samar, Northern Samar, Samar, Biliran, and the northern portion of Leyte.

The following day, TD Paeng intensified and kept its track west-northwestward, while moving closer to Eastern Samar-Northern Samar, Sorsogon-Albay area with maximum sustained winds of 85 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 105 km/h. TCWS No 2. Signal was raised to most areas of Eastern Visayas and Southern Luzon.

In the evening, Paeng reached the category of Severe Tropical Storm (STS).

On Friday 29 October, Paeng made the first landfall in Catanduanes and a little later the second landfall in Camarines Sur. Later during the day, Paeng made another four landfalls in Buenavista (Quezon), Santa Cruz, (Marinduque) and Sariaya, (Quezon) and Baliuag, Bulacan, totaling to six landfalls across the country. TCWS No 2 and 3 signals were raised in several areas, including Metro Manila.

On Saturday 30 October, Paeng weakened into TS category and exits the landmass of Luzon, curving southwestwards in the Philippines Sea.

Aside from the development of STS Paeng in the eastern border of the country, another weather system, the shearline, affected the country at the same time. The shearline, also known as the tail end of the frontal system, occurs when two fronts or air masses that differ in properties (temperature and humidity) meet caused an increase in the number of thunderstorms and heavy rain in the affected areas. This phenomenon was evident through the formation of massive cluster clouds along the region of Visayas, and the Northern and Western Portion of Mindanao.

Together with the trough of STS Paeng, the shearline brought heavy rains over the country, triggering flooding and rain- induced landslides especially in those areas that were identified prone to the aforementioned hazards and in localities with significant antecedent rainfall. Most damages were caused by flash floods and rain-induced landslides especially in Mindanao.