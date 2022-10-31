Philippines: Severe Tropical Storm Nalgae/Paeng Flash Update No.2 (As of 31 October 2022, 8 p.m. local time)

Situation Overview

More than 2,000,000 people were affected by severe tropical storm Nalgae (locally named Paeng) that made initial landfall in Catanduanes, Bicol region, on 29 October. All seventeen regions were affected by strong winds and heavy rains which has resulted in landslides and over 554 flooding incidents in various areas across the country, although half of which have subsided by now. According to government reports, at least 863,000 people are seeking temporary shelter inside 2,801 evacuation centres or with their friends and family. The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) has reported that least 101 people died (73 confirmed, 28 for validation), 70 were injured and 66 are still missing.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) reported that 4,863 houses were damaged so far of which 758 were totally damaged. All numbers are likely to increase.

Of the 119 airports and seaports affected, only around 23% have resumed their operations. Lifeline services (power, water, telecommunications) affected are currently being restored with the support of the private sector.

Prior to exiting the landmass, Nalgae made five landfalls: (1) Virac, Catanduanes, (2) Caramoan, Camarines Sur, (3) Buenavista, Quezon, (4) Santa Cruz, Marinduque and (5) San Juan, Batangas. While over the West Philippine Sea, the storm re-intensified into a severe tropical storm and is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) by 31 October.

PAGASA also released earlier today a bulletin for Tropical Storm Banyan (local name Queenie) which entered PAR on 31 October. This system could potentially affect areas already saturated with heavy rains and could result in additional displacement, flooding and landslides.

Government response

National Level

The Government of the Philippines is leading response and assessment activities. NDRRMC has been on Red Alert status since 27 October and has held several operational briefings prior to Nalgae's landfall on 29 October.

While the NDRRMC initially recommended to declare a nation-wide state of calamity, which would allow the government to use quick response funds for relief, rehabilitation and other disaster-related services, as well as reprogram funds for repair and upgrading of public infrastructure and facilities, this does now not seem likely as the response appears manageable and should remain in the remit of local authorities. As of 31 October, 158 local governments, including 1 region (BARMM) and three provinces (Aklan, Albay, Maguindanao) have already declared state of calamity.

Over US$877,000 (PHP 51 million) worth of humanitarian assistance has been provided to affected communities by government and humanitarian partners. Several line ministries are already providing assistance within response clusters, for example, the Department of Health is responding to requests from its regional offices for water disinfection materials alongside medical supplies.

The Department of Agriculture has reported $22.34 million (PHP 1.3 billion) loss in agriculture equivalent to 66,963 metric tonnes. The bulk of losses were in the rice sector and high value crops. Some of the areas affected were also along the track of Super Typhoon Noru which made landfall in late September.

PAGASA is closely monitoring the development of the next weather system, TS Banyan. Current forecasts suggest low likelihood of the storm developing into a typhoon, however it may still affect areas with heavy rains.