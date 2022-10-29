Philippines: Severe Tropical Storm Nalgae/Paeng Flash Update No.1 (As of 29 October 2022, 9 p.m. local time)

Situation Overview

Severe tropical storm Nalgae (locally named Paeng) has brought heavy rains and strong winds to the Philippines and affected several hundreds of thousands of people, most severe in Regions 5, 6, 8, 12 and BARMM, over 557,000 are affected only in BARMM. At least 170,000 people are taking temporary shelter in and outside evacuation centres. National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) has reported that the storm left at least 45 people dead, injured 33 with 14 missing, due to flash floods and landslides. All numbers are expected to increase.

Nalgae is the 16th tropical cyclone to form in the Philippines this season and has already made five landfalls:

(1) Virac, Catanduanes, (2) Caramoan, Camarines Sur, (3) Buenavista, Quezon, (4) Santa Cruz, Marinduque and (5) San Juan, Batangas. Although wind signals have not gone beyond No 3. (89-117km/h), the storm's large rainbands and trough has brought heavy and torrential rains flooding areas in Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

This is a massive storm with over 1,100km in diameter and is affecting majority of the country. While it is not expected to have as severe impact in terms of wind, it has brought significant amount of rain over a short period of time across almost the entire country.

In Mindanao, monsoon rain, exacerbated by shear line and the storm led to the inundation of more than 142,000 households affecting over 557,000 people from Central Mindanao and Zamboanga Peninsula as reported by the BARMM authorities. Massive flooding was recorded in Cotabato City, Maguindanao, Special Geographic Areas (SGAs), Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat and Zamboanga City.

As a precaution, the Philippine Ports Authority has suspended trips due to bad weather. Many flights along the storm's path have likewise been cancelled with Metro Manila International Airport temporarily suspending all flights in the afternoon of 29 October, local time. The Department of Energy has reported power outages in affected areas including Metro Manila.

Based on the latest weather update from national weather agency PAGASA, Nalgae has maintained its strength as it traversed through Cavite, Batangas and Metro Manila. The storm is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) by 31 October. PAGASA already released an advisory of another weather system that is being formed outside PAR and may affect the country next week. This could potentially affect areas already saturated with heavy rains and could result in additional landslides.