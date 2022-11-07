Philippines: Severe Tropical Storm Nalgae (Paeng), Mindanao - Consolidated Rapid Assessment Report (7 November 2022)

Situation Overview

Severe tropical storm (STS) Nalgae (locally named Paeng), the 16th tropical cyclone that entered the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR), brought heavy rains and strong winds to the Philippines and affected at least 4 million people as it traversed the landmass on 28-31 October. Its impact was felt most severely in Regions 5, 6, 8, 12 and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), with over 557,000 people affected only in BARMM.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) has reported that the storm left at least 154 people dead (where 101 are confirmed and 53 for validation) and 35 missing, mainly due to flashfloods and landslides. The Department of Social Welfare and Development reports that more than 200,000 families were displaced, at least 73,000 families were evacuated to 2,938 evacuation centers. Cost of damage to agriculture is US$48.6 million (PhP2.86 billion); 1,631 houses were destroyed; and 5,409 partially damaged. 164 local government units declared to be under state of calamity, including BARMM.

STS Nalgae made five landfalls as it moved west northwest across central Luzon before exiting PAR: (1) Virac, Catanduanes, (2) Caramoan, Camarines Sur, (3) Buenavista, Quezon, (4) Santa Cruz, Marinduque and (5) San Juan, Batangas. While the storm did not cause severe wind damages, the intense and torrential rainfall over a short period of time triggered flooding, flashfloods and landslides in Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao, which were the major cause of deaths and infrastructure damages.

In the island of Mindanao, although it was not directly along the path of Nalgae, 64 deaths were confirmed and 17 missing; where the 61 deaths and all the missing are in BARMM, all due to flooding and landslides.

While almost the entire country was affected by the impacts of STS Paeng, this assessment report focuses on damage in Mindanao, particularly in BARMM. This report includes main findings of the joint BARMM-MHT needs assessment conducted on 30-31 October in the most affected areas of BARMM. Produced by the MHT, it will complement authorities’ analysis and support their response planning.