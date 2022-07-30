Philippines: Severe Tropical Storm Kompasu - Final Report , DREF Operation no. MDRPH044

Operation n° MDRPH044

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

10 October 2021: Tropical Storm Kompasu (locally known as Maring) merged with a Tropical Depression locally known as Nando, while moving towards the Extreme Northern Luzon. It further enhanced the southwest monsoon affecting the Philippines.

11 October 2021: Tropical Storm Kompasu intensified into Severe Tropical Storm and passed very close to south of Camiguin Island, after which it made a landfall in the vicinity of Fuga Island, Cagayan (Region II).

12 October 2021: Severe Tropical Storm Kompasu further enhanced the monsoon, bringing more rain to already inundated areas and causing flooding and rain-induced landslides.

14 October 2021: Due to the heavy rains and the high saturation of soil moisture, flooding including flash floods and raininduced landslides continued to be reported across the Luzon Island group.

19 October 2021: IFRC supported the Philippine Red Cross operation with a DREF allocation of CHF 82,416, to provide relief assistance to 5,000 people in the most affected northern provinces, La Union and Ilocos Sur (Region I).

13 November 2021: IFRC supported the PRC issuing the Operations update number 1 to modify timeframe of the operation and increase the DREF allocation to CHF 533,846. This was to extend the support to the increased needs identified based on the RDANA conducted by PRC; expand the scope of interventions to include livelihood and basic needs support to enable households to meet their basic needs and extend the operation to an additional province; Abra.

Description of the disaster

Tropical Storm Kompasu (locally known as Maring) made its first landfall on 11 October 2021 in the vicinity of Fuga, Cagayan in Region II. It further enhanced the southwest monsoon, bringing more rain to already inundated areas and causing heavy flooding in Cagayan Valley, MIMAROPA and Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR). Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals (TCWS) up to level two were in place in many across Luzon. Although the severe tropical storm exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Tuesday 12 October, further heavy rains were experienced. As a result of the weather disturbances, there were humanitarian needs identified in Northern Luzon (detailed below).

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported a total of 235 areas flooded and incidents of raininduced landslides in Regions I, II, III, MIMAROPA, CARAGA and CAR. Flooding up to waist level caused by continuous rains and the high saturation of soil moisture.

In Pangasinan, the Marusay/ Sinucalan River reported overflowing, and in addition, high tide and fluvial flooding were experienced in lowlying areas. Residents of the flooded regions, particularly those living near rivers, in low-lying areas or mountainous areas, were advised to take actions against flooding and landslides by the Philippine government.

The figures reported by the NDRRMC on 31 October 21 and Department of Social Welfare and Development – Disaster Response Operations Monitoring and Information Center (DSWD - DROMIC) on 30 October are summarized in the table below: