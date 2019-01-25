PHILIPPINES: The Salesian-run Tuloy Foundation has supported close to 20,000 children since its inception in 1993

(MissionNewswire) The Salesian-run Tuloy Foundation in Muntinlupa, the southernmost city of the 16 cities that make up Metro Manila or the Philippines National Capital Region, provides residential care services and education for more than 800 street, migrant and orphan youth. Founded in 1993 by Father Marciano “Rocky” G. Evangelista, the foundation began with just 12 children.

Since that time, the Tuloy Foundation has grown to encompass multiple programs and facilities and has helped thousands of youth gain an education and go on to lead successful lives. More than 20,000 children have been impacted by its programs, according to a recent article by the Sun Star Manila.

Access to education is a critical component to overcoming poverty. In the Philippines, drop-out rates double as children reach secondary school and there are more than 11 million out-of-school youth, according to UNICEF. Almost a quarter of the country’s population, including a large percentage of children, live in poverty.

The Tuloy Foundation goes beyond providing a home for at-risk youth. The first step of getting children off the streets removes them from exposure to begging, theft, drugs, prostitution and other negative influences. For children who are at least 9 years old, the foundation offers a school program which begins in first grade and continues through technical training.

Those who are just coming in off the streets receive food, clothing, shelter, healthcare, recreation, education and skills training. Older youth pursue technical training in a variety of technologies including automotive, electrical, welding and woodworking in addition to other studies. Participants also have the ability to access on-the-job training in sponsor companies.

In 1999, the Tuloy Foundation expanded its campus through a partnership with the Department of Social Welfare and Development which leased 4.5 hectares of land in Alabang, the third largest district in Muntinlupa. The campus is currently supporting and housing close to 800 students. There are 10 residential structures, a school and administrative building, technical-vocational skills workshops, a culinary arts center, a center for recreation and the arts, a multi-purpose sports center, an ecological productivity zone (tiered vegetable garden), a chapel and a world-class football field.

According to the Sun Star Manila article, the Tuloy Foundation has recently expanded again to Angeles City in Pampanga which features a one-hectare property that supports 22 students with another satellite unit in Soro-soro, Biñan City and Laguna. The Tuloy Foundation also has three mobile classrooms that offer short courses in consumer electronics and basic computer literacy.

The students at Tuloy are given many opportunities they would otherwise not have both inside and outside the classroom. Thanks to the generosity of private donors and sponsors, students can choose extra-curricular activities such as gardening, dance and rugby. Team sports help students learn teamwork, respect for others and discipline, all skills that can be applied to other aspects of life.

“The Tuloy Foundation provides education and a wide variety of opportunities to poor youth, helping them break the cycle of poverty,” says Fr. Evangelista. “With programs like those offered at Tuloy, Salesian missionaries in the Philippines work to meet the ever-growing needs of street children to ensure that every child has the opportunity to reach his or her potential.”

The list of awards and recognitions received by the Tuloy Foundation, both from local and international sources, is numerous. In 2007, the Tuloy Foundation received the Most Outstanding Organization award from the Muntinlupa City Government for its significant contribution to the life of Muntinlupeños through acts of service and generosity.