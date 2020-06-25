Philippines: Returnees to Mindanao - Information Bulletin

The situation

A major repatriation operation of Filipinos based in Sabah, Malaysia is scheduled to commence on 30 June 2020. It is reported that 5,300 Filipinos will return to the Philippines in groups of 400 people in 15-day intervals. City will serve as the processing area for the returnees.

While repatriation of Filipinos from Sabah is procedural and a regular occurrence for some years, this action is of concern due to the large number of returnees in this repatriation, and in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic where additional safeguards are required. The government requires all returning Filipinos to undergo COVID-19 testing and a 14-day quarantine to control the local transmission of the virus.

The repatriations are being coordinated between the Philippine and Malaysian authorities. The Philippine Government has formed a repatriation taskforce that includes the Department of Health, Department of Social Welfare and Development, the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, and the Bureau of Quarantine.

Red Cross and Red Crescent action

Philippines Red Cross is liaising with local authorities in preparation for the action and four chapters in Mindanao (Zamboanga, Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi) are on alert for the arrival of the returnees. PRC chapters have commenced staff and volunteer mobilization and are coordinating with the lead agencies in their respective local government areas, including Department of Health, Department of Social Welfare and Development, the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, and the Bureau of Quarantine to discuss the protocols that need to be followed for the returnees and arrangements for preparation of quarantine facilities.

PRC is developing a plan of action for their response in the event that response needs exceed local government plans and interventions. PRC intervention may include distribution of hot meals and food items, hygiene kits, sleeping kits, first aid kits, restoring family links services including mobile phone simcards distribution, personal protective equipment (PPE) for volunteers and masks for returnees, and psychological first aid.

The IFRC Country Office is coordinating with PRC and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) as well as supporting the National Society to disseminate information on preparation plans to in-country Movement partners and the IFRC Asia Pacific Regional Office (APRO) in Kuala Lumpur.

PRC is considering submission of a request to the IFRC Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DREF) in support of its response. An IFRC-supported response would be delivered in line with International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement policies and guidelines, including the IFRC Policy on Migration and its Supplementary Guidance.