14 Jan 2020

Philippines: Relocations continue following Taal volcanic eruption

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 14 Jan 2020 View Original
© OCHA/Regina Maramag
Teresita, 46, and her family of eight arrived at an evacuation centre in Santo Tomas, Batangas, on 13 January after authorities ordered the immediate evacuation of her hometown of Talisay. She is pictured here with two of her children.
© OCHA/Regina Maramag

Authorities are continuing to evacuate people living within a 14-kilometre radius of the erupting Taal volcano in the Calabarzon region of the Philippines, with more than 38,000 people relocated thus far to 198 evacuation centres.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) and the International Organization for Migration have teams in the field visiting evacuation centres, and supporting authorities by reviewing needs. The Government has requested UN support for the procurement of suitable face masks.

Read the full story on United Nations OCHA

