Philippines: Red Cross responds to deadly measles outbreak

More than 8,440 cases of measles – including 136 deaths from the disease – have been recorded in several regions of the Philippines, including the capital city Manila.

In response, the authorities are working with the Philippine Red Cross and the World Health Organization to ramp up public information campaigns and vaccination activities in Metro Manila, Central Luzon, and Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon and Palawan. The Red Cross is also employing interventions to increase vaccine coverage and care and support for people currently in hospitals.

Although cases of measles have been on the increase in the Philippines in recent years, there was a 547 per cent spike from 4,000 cases in 2017 to 21,818 cases in 2018. More than 200 people died, most of them children.