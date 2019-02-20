20 Feb 2019

Philippines: Red Cross responds to deadly measles outbreak

Report
from International Federation of Red Cross And Red Crescent Societies
Published on 20 Feb 2019 View Original

More than 8,440 cases of measles – including 136 deaths from the disease – have been recorded in several regions of the Philippines, including the capital city Manila.

In response, the authorities are working with the Philippine Red Cross and the World Health Organization to ramp up public information campaigns and vaccination activities in Metro Manila, Central Luzon, and Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon and Palawan. The Red Cross is also employing interventions to increase vaccine coverage and care and support for people currently in hospitals.

Although cases of measles have been on the increase in the Philippines in recent years, there was a 547 per cent spike from 4,000 cases in 2017 to 21,818 cases in 2018. More than 200 people died, most of them children.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.