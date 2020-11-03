Philippines: Red Cross Gives Aid as Typhoon Goni Hits

On November 1, the world's strongest typhoon of the year made landfall in the Philippines.

Philippine Red Cross emergency response teams across the country were pre-positioned and ready to provide aid. Currently, teams are supporting search and rescue efforts and delivering immediate relief to hard-hit communities as the disaster unfolds.

Super Typhoon Goni, (known as Typhoon Rolly in country) is one of the strongest typhoons to hit the Philippines since Typhoon Haiyan lashed the islands in 2013. Typhoon Goni comes at a time when the Philippines is already suffering from three typhoons this month and a surge of COVID-19 infections in country. Currently, the Philippines has the largest rate of COVID-19 infections in South East Asia, second only to Indonesia.

No stranger to typhoons, the Philippine Red Cross prepared for Goni's arrival by pre-positioning emergency response teams, first aid, hygiene kits and other relief supplies in key areas. Teams helped early on by evacuating people and pets in vulnerable areas to safe evacuation centers.

Philippine Red Cross Chairman Richard Gordon shares what disaster relief in a COVID-19 era looks like, "This ordeal is not new to us. Right now, our staff and volunteers are where they need to be, supporting search and rescue efforts, providing meals and distributing relief packages to people who have been evacuated or tragically lost their homes. The pandemic has made this much more complex, but we have been preparing for this situation, training and equipping our teams for a COVID-era response."

Destruction from Super Typhoon Goni continues to create an ongoing emergency. Currently, Red Cross utility vehicles are deployed, rescuing and ferrying stranded persons to safety. Severe flooding is occurring in different provinces across the country. In the province of Batangas alone, more than 110 stranded individuals were rescued. Relief materials such as tarps, generator sets and tents are being provided to communities in need. First aid responders and trained volunteers continue to assess damage, search for missing persons and provide relief across the most affected communities.

The American Red Cross has a delegation in the Philippines and works with local teams to prepare families for disasters. Right now, American Red Cross personnel are in close contact with local counterparts about damages and needs.

