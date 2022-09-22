Philippines: Reaching out to conflict-affected communities (January - June 2022)

Halfway into 2022, the ICRC has already carried out a wide range of the humanitarian activities in the Philippines. Take a glimpse of our humanitarian work through our new infographic.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) strives to protect and assist people who are affected by armed conflict. We promote respect for universal humanitarian principles and humanitarian law—also known as the rules of war—among state security forces and nonstate armed groups, authorities, and religious leaders.

We aim to ensure that parties to the conflict fulfill their obligations to preserve the lives, security, physical and moral integrity, and dignity of affected people. We strive to prevent or put a stop to actual or potential violations of IHL and other relevant bodies of law or norms that protect human beings.

We provide conflict-affected communities with resources so they could meet their basic needs or rebuild their lives, and we accompany those searching for family members who have gone missing during armed conflict. We support our partner, the Philippine Red Cross (PRC), in providing COVID-19 vaccines to persons deprived of liberty (PDLs), residents of far-flung, conflict-affected communities, and places of armed conflict. We assist detention authorities in improving the health and living conditions of PDLs while giving them the means to communicate with their families and attend judicial proceedings.

The ICRC is an impartial, neutral and independent organization whose humanitarian mission is to protect the lives and dignity of people affected by armed conflict and to provide them with assistance.

