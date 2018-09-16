16 Sep 2018

(Philippines) PWJ responds to Typhoon Mangkhut (Ompong)

Report
from Peace Winds Japan
Published on 16 Sep 2018 View Original

On September 14, Peace Winds Japan/A-PAD Japan Search and SAR and emergency response teams arrived in the Philippines ahead of Typhoon Mangkhut (local name: Ompong) was to make a landfall in northern Philippines. The team was met with our local partners, Citizens’ Disaster Response Center (CDRC), APAD-Philippines. and received briefing of the situation.

Typhoon Mangkhut kept its strength as category 5, and landed in the northeastern Luzon island early Saturday morning on September 15.

PWJ plans to begin rescue operation in Cagayan Province where extensive damages have been reported, and conduct area assessment for additional emergency relief activities.

Peace Winds has responded to flood in Manila area in 2012 and Typhoon Haiyan in 2013 which we provided emergency relief material as well as shelter repair kits to disaster stricken communities.

