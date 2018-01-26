26 Jan 2018

Philippines prepares for three-month-long volcano emergency

Report
from Reuters - Thomson Reuters Foundation
Published on 26 Jan 2018 View Original

By Ronn Bautista and Roli Ng

LEGAZPI CITY, Philippines, Jan 26 (Reuters) - The Philippines is bracing for a possible three-month-long emergency in areas around an erupting volcano, which has already displaced more than 81,000 and led to overcrowded temporary shelters, the disaster agency said on Friday.

Mount Mayon in central Albay province remained at alert level 4, a notch below the highest level, as it continued to spew lava, ash and other superheated material, volcanologists said.

Read the full report on Reuters - Thomson Reuters Foundation.

Reuters - Thomson Reuters Foundation:



For more humanitarian news and analysis, please visit www.trust.org/alertnet

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb Lite - thinking about low bandwidth-countries Progressive Web App

Mobile usage continues to grow across the world and browsers are introducing new features that enable web developers to introduce app-like features on their website.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.