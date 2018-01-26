Philippines prepares for three-month-long volcano emergency

By Ronn Bautista and Roli Ng

LEGAZPI CITY, Philippines, Jan 26 (Reuters) - The Philippines is bracing for a possible three-month-long emergency in areas around an erupting volcano, which has already displaced more than 81,000 and led to overcrowded temporary shelters, the disaster agency said on Friday.

Mount Mayon in central Albay province remained at alert level 4, a notch below the highest level, as it continued to spew lava, ash and other superheated material, volcanologists said.

