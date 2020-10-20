Philippines Preparedness: Logistics Cluster Quarterly Update, July-September 2020

Highlights

The Preparedness Officer continues to provide technical and coordination support for the upcoming Humanitarian Logistics Management training for the Philippines Red Cross (PRC) staff, co-organised by International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) and HELP Logistics. The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and the Office for Civil Defense (OCD) will also contribute to and participate in some training sessions. The training aims at enhancing humanitarian logistic management skills of non-logistics personnel as surge support capacity for emergency preparedness and response.

The Preparedness Officer continues to engage in several Inter-Cluster Coordination Group (ICCG) meetings for the revision of the HCT COVID-19 Humanitarian Response Plan, the finalisation of the HCT Rapid Assessment Protocol and HCT Guidance on Emergency Preparedness & Response to Other Disaster Events in the context of COVID-19 and, more recently, the consideration for the proposed creation of the Department of Disaster Resilience (DDR). The Preparedness Officer’s involvement helps in improving an understanding of the country’s logistics preparedness capacities.

Background

Based on risk indices and national-level logistics performance and capacity indicators, in 2018 Philippines was identified as one of 24 country candidates for the Global Logistics Cluster’s Field-Based Preparedness Project (“the Project”). The primary aim of the Project is to support and empower national actors to strengthen their capacity to prepare for and respond to humanitarian crises. A key element of this is the facilitation of a coordinated approach towards improving local supply chain resilience and information exchange between the government, national actors and the private sector, to ensure all actors are well prepared for joint humanitarian logistics responses. In the event of a large-scale disaster event and should the Government of the Philippines request international humanitarian assistance, the Global Logistics Cluster capacities can support national actors in facilitating a coordinated response.

In October 2019, a Field Preparedness Officer was recruited to commence the process of mapping national logistics capacities and stakeholders. Based on this, he is currently working with national responders to augment information sharing and exchange as well as assisting in the organisation of capacity strengthening initiatives based on identified partner needs.

In 2019, Philippines experienced several disasters, including typhoons and the Taal Volcano eruption, reaffirming the need for coordinated logistics preparedness actions.