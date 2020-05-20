Philippines Preparedness: Logistics Cluster Quarterly Update, January-March 2020

Highlights

•On 14 January, the Preparedness Project was introduced to 13 partners during the Logistics sectoral Working Group meeting led by the World Food Programme (WFP).

•On 21-23 January, the Preparedness Officer participated in Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) led assessments of the affected areas of Taal Volcano eruption, including the visit of DSWD logistics hubs.

•On 28 February, the first Office of Civil Defence (OCD) led national Logistics Cluster Meeting was heldwith six members of the National Logistics Cluster who officially created the National Logistics Cluster Preparedness Working Group.

Background

Based on risk indices and national-level logistics performance and capacity indicators, in 2018 Philippines was selected as one of 24 country candidates for the Global Logistics Cluster’s (GLC) Field-Based Preparedness Project (“the Project”). The primary aim of the Project is to support and empower national actors to strengthen their capacity to prepare for and respond to humanitarian crises. A key objective is to facilitate a coordinated approach towards improving local supply chain resilience and information exchange between the government, national actors and the private sector, to ensure all actors are well prepared for joint humanitarian logistics responses. In an emergency response, the Logistics Cluster capacities could also come in support of national actors to facilitate a coordinated response in case the government is calling for international humanitarian assistance.

In October 2019, a Field Preparedness Officer was deployed to Philippines to commence the process of mapping national logistics capacities and stakeholders. Based on this, he is currently working with national responders to augment information sharing and exchange as well as assisting in the organisation of capacity strengthening initiatives based on identified partner needs.In 2019, Philippines experienced several disasters, including typhoons and the Taal Volcano eruption,reaffirming the need for logistics preparedness actions.