Philippines Preparedness: Logistics Cluster Quarterly Update, April-June2020

Highlights

• On 3 June, the Preparedness Officer contributed tothe United Nations Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA)-led Inter Cluster Coordination Group (ICCG) After Action Review of Typhoon Vongfong (also known as Ambo)’s emergency response, resulting in the drafting of Humanitarian Country Team (HCT)Guidance on Emergency Preparedness & Responseto Other Disaster Eventsin the context of COVID-19.

• The Preparedness Officer continues to provide technical and coordination support for the upcoming International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent (IFRC)and HELP Logistics co-organized Humanitarian Logistics Management training for the Philippines Red Cross staff.Participation of other National Logistics Cluster Preparedness(NLCP)Working Group members is also prospective.

Background

Based on risk indices and national-level logistics performance and capacity indicators, in 2018 Philippines was selected asone of 24 countrycandidatesfor the Global Logistics Cluster’s Field-Based Preparedness Project (“the Project”). The primary aimof the Project is to support and empower national actors tostrengthentheir capacity to prepare for and respond to humanitarian crises. A key objective is to facilitate a coordinated approach towards improving local supply chain resilience and information exchange between the government, national actors and the private sector, to ensure all actors are well prepared for joint humanitarian logistics responses. In an emergency response, the Logistics Cluster capacities could also come in support of national actors to facilitate a coordinated response in case the government is calling for international humanitarian assistance. In October2019, a Field Preparedness Officerwas recruited to commence the process of mapping national logistics capacities and stakeholders. Based on this, he is currentlyworkingwith national responders to augment information sharing and exchange as well as assistingin the organisation of capacity strengtheninginitiatives based on identified partner needs.In 2019,Philippinesexperienced several disasters, including typhoonsandthe Taal Volcano eruption,reaffirming the need for coordinated logistics preparedness actions.