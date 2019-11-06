Philippines - Post earthquake update (DG ECHO, GDACS, NDRRMC, AHA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 06 November 2019)

Following the 6.5 M and 6.6 M earthquakes that struck Cotabato Province (Mindanao Island) between 29 and 31 October, the number of deaths has increased to 21.

According to the Philippines National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, as of 6 November, 2 people are still missing and 417 are injured. At least 36,183 people have been displaced and are sheltered in 32 evacuation centres. 231,250 people in total were affected by the events, 3,150 houses, 1,076 schools and 73 health centres have also been damaged.