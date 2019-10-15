15 Oct 2019

Philippines Polio Outbreak Response: Guide for action - October 2019 - January 2020

Report
from World Health Organization, UN Children's Fund
Published on 15 Oct 2019
preview
Download PDF (1.08 MB)

The World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) are supporting the Philippine Department of Health (DOH) in the synchronized polio vaccination campaign launched on 14 October in Metro Manila, Davao City and Marawi City. This round of the immunization campaign, which will last until October 27, aims to cover around 1.8 million children under 5 years old in the three areas as well as in Davao del Sur and Lanao del Sur.

A number of other international and local non-government organizations have already committed to support the polio outbreak response activities, including PRC, IFRC, ICRC, CFSI, AAH, ADRA, CARE, Americares, IOM, Plan International, MSF, World Vision and others. A Guide for Action was prepared for partners with operational capacity who wish to support the vaccination campaigns between October 2019 and January 2020.

