20 Dec 2019

Philippines: Polio Outbreak Operation Update - DREF n° MDRPH035

Report
from International Federation of Red Cross And Red Crescent Societies
Published on 20 Dec 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (243.7 KB)

Summary of major revisions made to emergency plan of action:

This operation update is to inform that this DREF operation has been revised and combined with the Emergency Appeal operation, “Re-emergence of Vaccine Preventable Diseases” with the code MDRPH032 (which previously was known as “Philippines: Measles Outbreak” and aimed to support Philippine Red Cross response to the measles outbreak only).

Due to the expansion of both measles and polio outbreaks, the two operations were integrated, and the Emergency Appeal was revised. The revised emergency appeal seeks a total of 2,700,000 Swiss francs to enable the IFRC to support the Philippine Red Cross to expand and scale up their responses to measles and polio outbreaks. This integration will also support operational synergies and improve the efficiencies of the two operations. The Revised Emergency Appeal can be accessed here.

Although the operations have been combined, each operation still has its respective Emergency Plan of Action (EPOA). Under the Emergency Appeal MDRPH032, the polio response plan is scaled-up to an amount of CHF 1,990,056 to reach 1.2 million people over 16 months and now includes mid-term routine immunization enhancement and epidemic preparedness. The updated EPOA can be accessed here.

The emergency plan of action and the progress of the operation will only be captured under the Revised Emergency Appeal “Re-emergence of Vaccine Preventable Diseases” (MDRPH032). This DREF Operation “Philippines: Polio Outbreak” (MDRPH035) is closed.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.