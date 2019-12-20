Philippines: Polio Outbreak Operation Update - DREF n° MDRPH035

Summary of major revisions made to emergency plan of action:

This operation update is to inform that this DREF operation has been revised and combined with the Emergency Appeal operation, “Re-emergence of Vaccine Preventable Diseases” with the code MDRPH032 (which previously was known as “Philippines: Measles Outbreak” and aimed to support Philippine Red Cross response to the measles outbreak only).

Due to the expansion of both measles and polio outbreaks, the two operations were integrated, and the Emergency Appeal was revised. The revised emergency appeal seeks a total of 2,700,000 Swiss francs to enable the IFRC to support the Philippine Red Cross to expand and scale up their responses to measles and polio outbreaks. This integration will also support operational synergies and improve the efficiencies of the two operations. The Revised Emergency Appeal can be accessed here.

Although the operations have been combined, each operation still has its respective Emergency Plan of Action (EPOA). Under the Emergency Appeal MDRPH032, the polio response plan is scaled-up to an amount of CHF 1,990,056 to reach 1.2 million people over 16 months and now includes mid-term routine immunization enhancement and epidemic preparedness. The updated EPOA can be accessed here.

The emergency plan of action and the progress of the operation will only be captured under the Revised Emergency Appeal “Re-emergence of Vaccine Preventable Diseases” (MDRPH032). This DREF Operation “Philippines: Polio Outbreak” (MDRPH035) is closed.