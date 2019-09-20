Philippines: Polio Outbreak - Information bulletin

The situation On 19 September 2019, the Department of Health (DOH) confirmed the re-emergence of polio in the Philippines and declared a national polio outbreak. This follows a confirmed Vaccine Derived Poliovirus Type 2 (VPDV2) case in a three-year old child in Lanao de Sur (Mindanao). Subsequently, another case of polio (strain to be confirmed) was reported on 20 September, and this time in a five-year-old boy from Laguna, bringing the total number of people afflicted with the disease to two. The re-emergence of the disease comes almost 20 years since the Philippines was declared polio-free in 2000. The last known case of wild poliovirus recorded in the Philippines was in 1993.

Between 1 July and 27 August 2019, four environmental samples tested positive for VPDV1 from Tondo (Manila) with no genetic linkage found with any known VDPV1, indicating new emergence. Between 13 and 22 August 2019, two environmental samples tested positive for VDPV2 from Tondo (Manila) and Davao City. Both samples were founded to be genetically linked. As a result, VDPV2 was classified as circulating (cVDPV2).

After the confirmation of the VDPV2 case in Mindanao, the DOH is prioritizing the following activities in collaboration with UNICEF, WHO and other partner organizations1:

Second round of synchronized polio vaccinations (planned October 2019).

Development and dissemination of appropriate risk communication messages.

Case investigation and tracing activities, as well as enhanced surveillance.

Procurement of required vaccine supplies for campaigns.

UNICEF and WHO are supporting DOH with convening the Health Cluster for coordination with partner organizations in response to the outbreak. This is expected to happen during week of 23 September 2019.

The re-emergence of polio in the Philippines comes as the DOH and other partners continue to respond to the ongoing Dengue Fever and Measles outbreaks. According to the latest reports until end of August 2019, there have been 271,480 dengue cases and 1,107 deaths, and 41,024 measles cases and 552 deaths.