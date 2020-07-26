Philippines: Operational Presence supporting Returning and Locally Stranded Population in BARMM (As of 22 July 2020)

Returning Filipinos from Sabah (REFs)

An estimated 5,300 returning Filipinos from Sabah (REFS) are set to arrive by batches of 400 people starting 4 July, this is according to the Ministry of Social Services and Development of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (MSSD-BARMM) and was mentioned during the Protection cluster meeting on 7 July. At least 80% of the total REFs were from BARMM. In the first batch of REFs, of the 395 returnees, 306 disembarked in Bongao,

Tawi-Tawi while 89 people disembarked in Zamboanga City. The 306 REFs are currently under the required 14 days quarantine in Tawi-Tawi School for Trade and Arts. Further, out the 300 REFs, there were 6 age between 0-5 years old children, 11 age of 16-17 years old, and 7 are of age 60 years old and above. 290 out of 300 REFs have returned to their place of origin after the quarantine, while remaining 10 REFs remain in Bongao.

MSSD will provide cash assistance and food packs after the completion of the quarantine period. Due to unforeseen delays in the procurement of supplies, MSSD is requesting assistance from the Mindanao Humanitarian Team (MHT).

Identified priority needs are temporary shelters and toilets, cooking kits, hygiene kits, dignity kits, and other WASH kits.

Locally Stranded Individuals (LSIs)

On 6 July, the BARMM government was informed on the arrival of 499 locally stranded individuals from Manila who are bound for the island provinces of Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi. The LSIs disembarked in Cagayan de Oro City instead of directly to their provinces or the nearest Zamboanga City port. The BARMM government in response, hired 17 buses from Cagayan de Oro to Zamboanga City, however, due to unavoidable circumstances, buses were re-routed to the facility to Cotabato Sanitarium in Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao. On 10 July, the LSIs disembarked in Cotabato Sanitarium for COVID-19 swabbing test. After this, the LSIs were transported and housed in four facilities in Sultan Kudarat to await the result and complete the quarantine period. The 120 individuals that tested positive stayed in five isolation facility in Sultan Kudarat. Out of the total LSIs positive, there were 2 pregnant women, 1 lactating mother, 1 eldery, 11 children aged 10 years old and below.

MSSD provided support for food and accommodations but mentioned assistance on non-food items such as sleeping kits and temporary shelters is needed.