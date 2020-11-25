Philippines: Operational Highlights (July - September 2020)

In the Philippines, the ICRC accelerated its activities in conflict-affected areas, which were slowed down in the first months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ICRC closely monitored the situation in Mindanao and provided assistance, often with the support of the Philippine Red Cross (PRC), to the most vulnerable communities affected by armed conflict and by the economic impact of the pandemic.

The ICRC and the PRC signed a five-year Partnership Framework Agreement, renewing their mutual commitment to work together in providing an effective and principled humanitarian response to those affected by armed conflict and other situations of violence.