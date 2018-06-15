15 Jun 2018

Philippines - New displacements in Mindanao (DG ECHO, Protection Cluster Philippines, UN) (ECHO Daily Flash of 15 June 2018)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 15 Jun 2018 View Original

On 10 June 2018, the Philippine Air Force (PAF) carried out airstrikes against positions of militia groups in Pikit, North Cotabato in southern Philippines.

This resulted in the displacement of over 20 000 people to safer locations in the vicinity of Pikit. Two civilians were killed and three were wounded. A number of combatants were reportedly killed but the count remains uncertain as of 15 June. At least 1 500 school children have stopped schooling for a indefinite period.

The number of affected people is expected to rise as military operations continue and as the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) is anticipated to retaliate.

Humanitarian partners are monitoring the situation in the area. Based on findings, they will carry out a potential response to the needs of affected population. DG ECHO is carefully following the situation and remains ready to intervene if needed.

