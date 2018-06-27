27 Jun 2018

Philippines: New displacements in Mindanao (DG ECHO, Protection Cluster, DG ECHO partners, DSWD) (ECHO Daily Flash of 27 June 2018)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 27 Jun 2018

  • Some 32 000 people have been displaced in Mindanao between 13 and 20 June 2018 due to two separate conflicts. In the province of Lanao Del Sur, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) conducted law enforcement operations against armed militants, resulting in the evacuation of 11 605 individuals from the municipalities of Tubaran and Pagayana to evacuation centres and host communities. In the provinces of Maguindanao and North Cotobato, armed confrontations between the AFP and Islamic armed groups have been continuing in the past few days and resulted in the displacement of 20 279 individuals from different municipalities. The Internally Displaced People evacuated to safe areas including schools and old markets.

  • There has been no organised relief assistance, except for a small number of IDPs who reportedly received food from the local authorities and hygiene kits from NGOs.

  • Displacement tracking continues to be difficult due to insecurity. More than 270 000 people remain displaced in Mindanao.

