Philippines: New displacements in Mindanao (DG ECHO, Protection Cluster, DG ECHO partners, DSWD) (ECHO Daily Flash of 27 June 2018)

Some 32 000 people have been displaced in Mindanao between 13 and 20 June 2018 due to two separate conflicts. In the province of Lanao Del Sur, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) conducted law enforcement operations against armed militants, resulting in the evacuation of 11 605 individuals from the municipalities of Tubaran and Pagayana to evacuation centres and host communities. In the provinces of Maguindanao and North Cotobato, armed confrontations between the AFP and Islamic armed groups have been continuing in the past few days and resulted in the displacement of 20 279 individuals from different municipalities. The Internally Displaced People evacuated to safe areas including schools and old markets.