Philippines - Mount Bulusan volcanic eruption, update (PHIVOLCS) (ECHO Daily Flash of 13 June 2022)

A new phreatic eruption of Mount Bulusan (Sorsogon Province, central Philippines) occurred at 19.37 UTC (3.37 local time) on 11 June. The ash plume reached up to 500 m high above the crater and the eruption lasted approximately 18 minutes.
The plumes dispersed into a long veil of ash extending to the northwest, and the ash fall covered 18 barangays located in the Municipalities of Casiguaran, Juban and Magallanes.
Following the latest report of national authorities, as of 9 June, 418 people have been evacuated and 16,400 were affected due to the first phreatic eruption that occurred on 5 June.
According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS), the alert level stands at 1 (Low Level of Volcanic Unrest).