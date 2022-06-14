Philippines - Mount Bulusan volcanic eruption, update (PHIVOLCS, DSWD-DROMIC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 14 June 2022)

Voluminous gas and ash emissions drifting northwest from the Mount Bulusan volcano (central Philippines) are still occurring over the past 24 hours. The ash plume reached up to 750 metres above the crater, and almost 70 volcanic earthquakes have been recorded.
According to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD-DROMIC), almost 470 people have been evacuated while at least 44,670 people have been affected across 30 Barangays in the municipalities of Irosin and Juban.
National authorities are providing relief assistance to the worst-hit population.
Following the latest report of the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS), the alert level stands at 1 (Low Level of Volcanic Unrest).