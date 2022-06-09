Philippines - Mount Bulusan volcanic eruption, update (PHIVOLCS, DSWD-DROMIC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 09 June 2022)

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, the activity of Mount Bulusan continues. Over the past 24 hours, five volcanic earthquakes have been recorded, and the ash plume reached 250 m above the crater drifting north-northwest.
Following the huge phreatic eruption of 5 June, 418 people have been evacuated in two teporary shelters located in Juban Town, while the number of affected people stands at 16,400 across 11 barangays located in Sorsogon Province (Bicol Region, southern Luzon, central Philippines).
The alert level is placed at 1 (Low Level of Volcanic Unrest), and an entry ban in a radius of 4 km is still in effect.