Philippines - Mount Bulusan volcanic eruption, update (GDACS, PHIVOLCS, DSWD-DROMIC, Philippine Red Cross, ADINet) (ECHO Daily Flash of 08 June 2022)

Following the phreatic eruption that occurred at Mount Bulusan (Sorsogon Province, Bicol Region, central Philippines) on 5 June, the number of affected people by the ashfall across the area continues to increase.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD-DROMIC) reports, as of 7 June, 409 evacuated people in two evacuation centres located in the Juban Municipality (Sorsogon Province) and a total of 16,400 affected people across Juban, and Irosin Municipalities in the same Province. In addition, the Philippine Red Cross were mobilized and assisted so far more than 300 individuals. Moreover, three schools were closed across the affected area.