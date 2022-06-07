Philippines - Mount Bulusan volcanic eruption, update ( GDACS, PHIVOLCS, DSWD-DROMIC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 07 June 2022)

Following the phreatic eruption that occurred at Mount Bulusan (Sorsogon Province, Bicol Region, central Philippines), the number of affected people by the ashfall has been increasing.
According to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD-DROMIC), 278 people have been evacuated in the Juban Evacuation Center (Juban Municipality, Sorsogon Province) and more than 9,500 people have been affected across the barangays of Puting Sapa, Añog, Guruyan, Catanusan, Buraburan, Bacolod, Sangkayon and Bolos, all located in Sorsogon Province.
According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS), the alert level stands at 1 (Low-level unrest).