Philippines: Mindanao Returnees Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) DREF Operation n° MDRPH040

A. Situation analysis

Description of the situation

A large-scale movement of people from Sabah, Malaysia to the Philippines commenced on 30 June 2020 through which 5,300 Filipinos are expected to return in groups of up to 400 people in 15-day intervals. The first group of 395 people arrived by sea on 5 July 2020. Zamboanga City, where a PRC Chapter is also present, serves as processing area for the Returning Filipinos from Sabah. Returnees are being COVID-19 tested in Malaysia pre-departure and go into quarantine upon their arrival in the Philippines, either in Zamboanga City or in their home provinces. PRC staff and volunteers from the local chapters have access to the returnees in the quarantine facilities and are undertaking assessments. Returnees have been in detention in Sabah for 6 to 12 months prereturn.

Many of the returnees have resided in Sabah for many years and had established lives and families in Malaysia. Some of the returnees no longer speak the language/s of Mindanao. A driver for migration from Mindanao is perception of better livelihood options in Sabah together with security concerns in some parts of Mindanao that have further challenged peoples’ livelihoods.

A total of 395 people arrived in the first group of returns of which 306 are from Tawi-Tawi, 35 from Sulu, 13 from Basilan, 12 from Zamboanga City, eight from Zamboanga del Norte, five from Zamboanga del Sur, four from Zamboanga Sibugay, and 12 others are from other cities and provinces while two each from General Santos City and La Union and one each from Cebu, Negros Occidental, Davao City, Bukidnon, Lanao del Sur, Bohol, Cavite and Siquijor. The first group of returnees is comprised of men, women and children and while some are in family groups, many have returned as individuals. Disaggregated data is still being collected.

Since the 1970s, migrants from Mindanao have migrated to Sabah fleeing conflict and economic deprivation. While the process of returning Filipinos from Sabah has been ongoing for several years, this action is of concern due to the large number of returnees in a short period of time and in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. The advent of the COVID19 pandemic and imposition of quarantine measures and travel restrictions has interrupted the routine repatriation process and required the Filipino returnees to remain in detention facilities in Malaysia. The COVID-19 pandemic and the requirement for quarantines means the Malaysia and Philippine authorities have agreed that only Filipinos with a family connection in Mindanao will be part of the repatriation, and people with no remaining family/kinship connections in the Philippines will remain in Malaysia through the COVID-19 pandemic period. The presence of COVID-19 in Sabah highlights the need for supporting a carefully managed repatriation process.

The Philippine government has formed a taskforce to oversee the repatriation and the Department of Health, Department of Social Welfare and Development, the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, and the Bureau of Quarantine will serve as lead agencies of the inter-agency group. The Philippine government requires all returning Filipinos to undergo COVID-19 testing and a 14-day quarantine to control the local transmission of the virus, and the return of groups of people in 15-day intervals reflects this protocol.

Based on assessments conducted through key informant interviews with returnees who have arrived, immediate needs include food, essential household items (blankets and sleeping mats), WASH (jerry cans, hygiene kits, and handwashing facilities), health inputs (mosquito nets, IECs, first aid and psychosocial support services including psychological first aid), and Restoring Family Links services.

In April 2017 IFRC launched a DREF for CHF 72,088 to support the PRC in assisting Filipino returnees from Sabah, Malaysia. The sinking of a vessel that previously transported the returnees prompted suspension of repatriations in September 2016, which led to a backlog of approximately 7,000 undocumented Filipino migrants in Sabah, and a rapid increase in returns when transport was again available. The DREF supported 4,446 Filipino returnees from Sabah with essential household items and welfare services. As PRC chapters had no previous experience working with migrant issues such as the Sabah returns, PRC with IFRC developed a training manual to guide staff and volunteers in roles and responsibilities for responding to migration and displacement issues, followed by national and chapter level training with staff and volunteers. Since then PRC chapters in Mindanao have continue engaging with returnees with basic services through their chapter budgets.