Philippines: Mindanao Humanitarian Situation as of 27 November 2019

MARAWI CONFLICT

More than 70,000 people continue to be displaced according to the data validation meeting on 28 October 2019. From this, 16,250 people are staying in evacuation centres, community based centres and transitory sites while 55,000 people are home-based or staying with host communities. Validation is ongoing of unrecognized ECs and community based centres.

Results will be presented at the next data validation meeting.

DISPLACEMENT IN SULU

Law enforcement operations of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) against the Abu Sayyaf group (ASG) have displaced more than 3,000 people in Patikul municipality in Sulu Province since January 2019. Displaced families are mobile, and tend to their crops during harvest season and then return to their host communities. Due to high risk of kidnapping and ongoing military operations, access remains limited. UNHCR working with local NGOs plans an IDP profiling in the island provinces, including Sulu to ensure the real IDPs are counted and receive assistance from the government and humanitarian agencies.

DISPLACEMENT IN MAGUINDANAO

According to the Protection Cluster, on 9 November fighting between government armed forces and Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) faction with alleged allegiance to the Islamic State group in Barangay Tukalinapao in Mamasapano municipality resulted to displacement of 14,300 people. As of 14 November, the Mamasapano DRRMO reported a total of 520 families remain displaced from Barangays Tukanalipao and Pimbalkan, all staying with relatives. Local authorities continue to monitor the situation.

DISPLACEMENT IN NORTH COTABATO

An encounter between government forces and a non-state armed group on 23 October in Barangay Tumbras, Midsayap, North Cotabato province resulted in the displacement of nearly 500 families who are currently staying in evacuation centres in barangays Tumbras and Kapinpilan. Regional and local authorities provided food assistance to the displaced families. Regional authority continue to monitor and validate the status of displaced families.

NORTHEASTERN MINDANAO DISPLACEMENT

More than 2,000 people remain displaced in northeastern Mindanao due to insecurity according to the Protection Cluster. In Davao region, more than 600 people, mostly indigenous people (IPs) are still displaced due to insecurity in their place of origin since September 2018, while 1,500 people are still displaced from Agusan del Norte, Misamis Oriental and Bukidnon due to clashes between government forces and New People’s Army (NPA). Humanitarian agencies face challenges in providing assistance as most of the displaced IPs are not officially recognized as IDPs.

NORTH COTABATO EARTHQUAKES

A series of earthquakes struck in Tulunan and Makilala, North Cotabato, between 16 and 31 October 2019. The earthquakes caused displacement, loss of lives and extensive damage to properties and infrastructures. As of 27 November, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council reports more than 319,000 people affected in Regions XI and XII. Out of this, a total of 56,648 people are staying in 105 evacuation centres (ECs) while 126,104 people are served outside ECs.

More than 41,200 houses in Region XI, XII and BARMM were reported damaged. Government authorities continue to validate and verify reported damage to infrastructure.