Philippines: Mindanao Humanitarian Situation as of 25 September 2019

EFFECTS OF SOUTHWEST MONSOON

6,850 displaced population

As of 23 September, the effects of Southwest Monsoon enhances by Tropical Depression (TD) Marilyn affected more than 3,000 families/15,000 people from 32 barangays of Zamboanga del Norte, Zamboanga del Sur, Davao del Sur, South Cotabato and Sultan Kudarat provinces. More than 6,800 people are still displaced in which 500 people are staying in five evacuation centres (ECs) while 6,350 people are taking shelter with host families. There are 199 damaged houses of which 44 are totally damaged. Local authorities continue to provide food and relief assistance.

DISPLACEMENT IN MAGUINDANAO

8,500 displaced population

As of 4 September 2019, more than 1,700 families/8,500 people remain displaced due to the 25 July armed conflict between government armed forces and a non-state armed group in Shariff Saydona Mustapha and Datu Salibo municipalities and the 19 August improvised explosive device (IED) explosion in Barangay Bakat, Rajah Buayan municipality. Most families are staying in host communities. Local authorities and the Rapid Emergency Action on Disaster Incidence of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (READI-BARMM) continue to provide food assistance to the displaced families.

DISPLACEMENT IN SULU

11,000 displaced population

Law enforcement operations of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) against the Abu Sayyaf group (ASG) displaced more than 11,000 people in Patikul municipality in Sulu Province in January 2019. Displaced families are mobile, and tend to their crops during harvest season and then return to the host communities. Due to high risk of kidnapping and ongoing military operations access remains limited. UNHCR working with local NGOs will conduct an IDP profiling in the island provinces including Sulu to ensure the real IDPs are counted and receive immediate assistance from the government and humanitarian agencies.

MARAWI CONFLICT

66,000 displaced population

An estimated 66,000 people continue to be displaced from the Marawi conflict with most staying with host families while others are either in evacuation centres or temporary shelters according to reports from Task Force Bangon Marawi (TFBM) Subcommitte on Health and Social Welfare, National Housing Authority and DSWD Region 10. Of these, more than 3,200 people are in evacuation centres (ECs) and 11,000 people are in temporary shelters (TSs).

The government plans to transfer all families in ECs to TSs before end of the year. Water and sanitation remain a priority in various sites as water supply is insufficient given the limited actors providing water interventions.

DISPLACEMENT IN NORTH COTABATO

1,000 displaced population

Nearly 200 families are displaced due to a rido or clan feud on 9 September in Barangay Damatulan, municipality of Midsayap. Most of those displaced are staying with host families in nearby barangay. Meanwhile, the police and military personnel have been deployed to prevent further conflict between the warring families.

Local authorities are providing relief assistance and verifying the number of displaced people.

NORTHEASTERN MINDANAO DISPLACEMENT

2,000 displaced population

As of 12 September, more than 400 families remain displaced in Loreto and Veruela municipalities of Agusan del Sur province, and in Laak municipality of Compostela Valley province as the law enforcement operations of the Government armed forces against the New People’s Army (NPA) continue. Local authorities continue to provide relief assistance and verify number of displaced people.

BOMBING INCIDENT IN SULTAN KUDARAT AND SULU

On 8 September, a suicide bomber was killed in an explosion when attacking a checkpoint of a military camp in Indanan, Sulu province. No casulties were reported.

On 7 September, an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded near a public market in Isulan, Sultan Kudarat province wounding at least seven people. An Islamic State-aligned group claimed responsibility for the explosion.