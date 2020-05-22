Philippines: Mindanao Humanitarian Situation as of 22 May 2020

MARAWI CONFLICT

70,000 displaced population

According to a UNHCR report in the Protection Cluster meeting on 12 May 2020, 2,972 families are staying in 10 transitory sites. More than 10,000 families are home-based or staying with host communities, according to the Task Force Bangon Marawi. WASH remains an essential need in transitory sites: water for proper hygiene and handwashing, and sanitation due to issues with septic tanks. Validation continues in informal ECs and community-based centres.

DISPLACEMENT IN MAGUINDANAO

9,600 displaced population

According to a UNHCR Maguindanao displacement report on 12 May, more than 600 families are still displaced due to armed conflict between the non-state armed group, Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) and government armed forces; while more than 1,700 families are displaced due to rido since March 2020, in municipalities of Talayan,

Talitay and Guindulungan. WASH and access to livelihood are the primary needs expressed by the IDPs as reported by the humanitarian partners in the field

DISPLACEMENT IN ISLAND PROVINCES

4,300 displaced population

Law enforcement operations of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) against the Abu Sayyaf group (ASG) have displaced more than 3,300 people in Patikul municipality of Sulu province since 2017; while more than 1,000 people are displaced in Sumisip municipality of Basilan province since April 2019. The provincial government of Sulu is providing relief assistance to the affected families. Access to durable shelter is a concern raised by the IDPs staying in makeshift shelter on private land.

DISPLACEMENT IN NORTH COTABATO

5,295 displaced population

On 30 April, conflict between two unidentified armed groups displaced families in Matalam municipality of North Cotabato province. According to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) report as of 19 May, more than 4,000 people are staying in 12 evacuation centres (ECs) while more than 1,200 families are staying with host communities. DSWD and local government authorities provided relief assistances to the affected families.

NORTHEASTERN MINDANAO DISPLACEMENT

2,350 displaced population

More than 2,000 people remain displaced in northeastern Mindanao due to insecurity, according to the April 2020 Protection Cluster Mindanao Dashboard. In Davao region, more than 600 people, mostly from indigenous communities, are still displaced due to insecurity in their place of origin since June 2018. More than 1,400 people are also still displaced from San Fernando, Bukidnon due to clashes between government forces and the New People’s Army (NPA) in which more than 700 people have been displaced since November 2018. Humanitarian agencies face challenges in providing assistance as most of the displaced indigenous people are not officially registered as IDPs.

NORTH COTABATO AND DAVAO DEL SUR EARTHQUAKES

207,230 displaced population*

A series of earthquakes struck in Tulunan and Makilala, North Cotabato, between 16 and 31 October 2019. The earthquakes caused displacement, loss of lives and extensive damage to property and infrastructure. A fourth earthquake occurred on 15 December with a magnitude of 6.9 in Matanao,

Davao del Sur compounded previous displacement as well as exacerbating damage to homes, schools and infrastructure from the October earthquakes.