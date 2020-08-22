Philippines: Mindanao Humanitarian Situation as of 21 August 2020

MARAWI CONFLICT

127,000 displaced population

According to UNHCR Mindanao Displacement Dashboard as of 31 July, 2,954 families are staying in transitory sites in Lanao del Sur and Lanao del Norte provinces while more than 22,400 families are staying with host communities. WASH remains an essential need in transitory sites: water for proper hygiene and handwashing, and sanitation due to issues with septic tanks. Validation continues especially on the number of IDPs staying in community-based centres and host communities.

DISPLACEMENT IN MAGUINDANAO

5,835 displaced population

According to Ministry of Social Services and Development of the Bangsamoro Region of Muslim Mindanao (MSSD-BARMM) during the Protection Cluster meeting on 17 August, more than 2,000 people are still displaced due to armed conflict between the non-state armed group, Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) and government armed forces; while more than 3,600 people are displaced due to rido and land/political dispute, in the municipalities of Rajah Buayan, Talitay, Guindulungan, South Upi, Ampatuan, Datu Salibo,

Shariff Saydona Mustapha and Buluan. Identified needs of the IDPs: Food and non-food items such as blankets and hygiene kits and WASH facilities.

DISPLACEMENT IN ISLAND PROVINCES

4,000 displaced population

According to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) report as of 31 July, more than 2,500 people are still displaced since 7 June incident in Pikit municipality. As of 12 August DSWD Report, more than 1,500 people are displaced due to land dispute in Carmen municipality since 17 July.

DSWD and local government authorities provided relief assistance to the affected families.

NORTHEASTERN MINDANAO DISPLACEMENT

1,700 displaced population

More than1,700 people remain displaced in northeastern Mindanao due to insecurity, according to the July 2020 Protection Cluster Mindanao Dashboard. In Davao del Norte, around 800 people, mostly from indigenous communities, are still displaced due to insecurity in their place of origin since June 2018. More than 900 people are also still displaced from San Fernando, Bukidnon due to clashes between government forces and the New People’s Army (NPA) in which more than 400 people have been displaced since November 2018 and are hosted in a parcel of land by the Barangay Local Government Unit as their temporary resettlement area.

Humanitarian agencies face challenges in providing assistance as most of the displaced indigenous people are not officially registered as IDPs.

NORTH COTABATO AND DAVAO DEL SUR EARTHQUAKES

127,600* displaced population

A series of earthquakes struck in Tulunan and Makilala, North Cotabato, between 16 and 31 October 2019. The earthquakes caused displacement, loss of lives and extensive damage to property and infrastructure. A fourth earthquake occurred on 15 December with a magnitude of 6.9 in Matanao, Davao del Sur compounded the impact to previous displacements as well as exacerbating damage to homes, schools and infrastructure from the October earthquakes.

As of 04 August 2020 Tulunan earthquake DROMIC, 20,780 people are still inside evacuation centres (ECs) and 57,970 are outside ECs in North Cotabato and in Davao del Sur from Matanao earthquake DROMIC as of 01 July 2020, 7,790 people are still inside ECs while 106,800 are outside ECs.

*Figure for North Cotabato and Davao del Sur inside ECs is taken from the Tulunan earthquake DROMIC and Davao del Sur outside ECs is taken from Matanao earthquake DROMIC.

DISPLACEMENT IN SOUTH COTABATO

620 displaced population

On 08 August, residents in Barangay Lumakit in Polomolok municipality fled their homes due to presence of alleged lawless armed group in the area.

According to DSWD report, as of 19 August, 620 people are staying in Barangay Lumakil Gymnasium.

DSWD provided food packs, plastic mats and 1 roll of laminated sacks to LGU Polomolok for the affected families. MSWD conducted validation and monitoring in the area.