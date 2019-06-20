Philippines: Mindanao Humanitarian Situation as of 19 June 2019

Over 51,400 people were displaced due to three simultaneous law enforcement operations of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) against non-state armed groups in the provinces of Maguindanao, Lanao del Sur and Sulu in Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) last March 2019. As of 12 June 2019, majority of IDPs have returned to their place of origin.

DISPLACEMENT IN MAGUINDANAO

1,461 Displaced population

Majority of the IDPs have returned to their place of origin More than 1,460 people remain displaced due to security operations against remnants of the Bangasamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters in Maguindanao since March.

DISPLACEMENT IN SULU

30 Displaced population

In Lanao del Sur, 30 people are still displaced due to the armed encounters between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the remnants of the Maute armed group. The remaining displaced people in Lanao del Sur are sheltered in Barangay Tungkal, Tubaran.

FLOODING IN MAGUINDANAO

44,955 Displaced population

More than 44,900 people are displaced and are currently staying with their relatives and/or friends due to flooding as a result of heavy rains.

MARAWI CONFLICT

66,000 Displaced population

Two years after the Marawi conflict, over 66,000 people people remain displaced, mostly staying with host families while more than 700 families (an estimated 3,500 people) are still sheltered in four evacuation centres. The Task Force Bangon Marawi through the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has already provided cash assistance worth 73,000 pesos per family to more than 15,500 families. The Mindanao Humanitarian Team in Iligan will conduct a two-day joint assessment this June, to gather information on the current humanitarian needs of the affected people still staying in camps and temporary shelters.