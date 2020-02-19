Philippines: Mindanao Humanitarian Situation as of 19 February 2020

MARAWI CONFLICT

70,000 displaced population

According to the UNHCR Mindanao Displacement Dashboard in December 2019, 422 families are staying in 9 evacuation centres (EC) and community-based centres (CBC) while 2,900 families are staying in 14 transitory sites. More than 10,000 families are home-based or staying with host communities according to the Task Force Bangon Marawi. Validation continues in informal ECs and community-based centres.

DISPLACEMENT IN MAGUINDANAO

43,600 displaced population

According to Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) report as of 16 December 2019, more than 43,600 people were displaced due to armed conflict between non-state armed group Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters and government armed forces. Of the total displaced, more than 32,000 people are staying in 20 evacuation centres in the four municipalities of Maguindanao province while more than 11,600 people are staying with host communities. DSWD Field Office XII continues to provide food assistances to the affected municipalities.

DISPLACEMENT IN BASILAN

1,900 displaced population

On 5 January 2020, according to the IDP Protection Assessment Report of the Protection Cluster, a longstanding feud between two groups erupted in Barangay Babag in Tabuan-Lasa municipality resulted in displacement of more than 1,900 people. As of 8 January, local authorities were able to account for 158 families displaced. Access to information and tracking of IDPs especially those living with host families remain a challenge to local monitoring teams. The Municipal Social Services and Development office provided food assistance to accounted families.

DISPLACEMENT IN SULU

4,500 displaced population

Law enforcement operations of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) against the Abu Sayyaf group (ASG) displaced more than 4,000 people in Patikul municipality in Sulu province since January 2019.

Due to the volatile situation, the IDPs are not able to return to their places of origin.

NORTHEASTERN MINDANAO DISPLACEMENT

2,200 displaced population

More than 2,000 people remain displaced in northeastern Mindanao due to insecurity, according to December 2019 Protection Cluster Mindanao Dashboard. In Davao region, more than 600 people, mostly from indigenous communities, are still displaced due to insecurity in their place of origin since September 2018. More than 1,500 people are also still displaced from Agusan del Norte, Misamis Oriental and Bukidnon due to clashes between government forces and the New People’s Army. Humanitarian agencies face challenges in providing assistance as most of the displaced indigenous people are not officially registered as IDPs.

NORTH COTABATO AND DAVAO DEL SUR EARTHQUAKES

214,637 displaced population*

A series of earthquakes struck in Tulunan and Makilala, North Cotabato, between 16 and 31 October 2019. The earthquakes caused displacement, loss of lives and extensive damage to property and infrastructure. A fourth earthquake occurred on 15 December with a magnitude of 6.9 in Matanao, Davao del Sur compounded previous displacement as well as damage to homes, schools and infrastructure from the October earthquakes.

*Figure for North Cotabato is taken from Tulunan earthquake DROMIC and Davao del Sur from Matanao earthquake DROMIC