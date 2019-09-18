Philippines: Mindanao Humanitarian Situation as of 18 September 2019

TROPICAL DEPRESSION MARILYN

6,000 displaced population

As of 15 September, TD Marilyn affected more than 1,700 families/8,412 people from 25 barangays of Zamboanga del Norte, Zamboanga del Sur, Davao del Sur and South Cotabato provinces. Around 6,000 people are displaced in which 5,500 people are staying in 10 ECs while 500 people are taking shelter with host families. There are over 30 damaged houses of which 16 are totally damaged. Local authorities provided food and relief assistance.

DISPLACEMENT IN MAGUINDANAO

8,500 displaced population

As of 4 September 2019, more than 1,700 families/8,500 people remain displaced due to 25 July armed conflict between government armed forces and non-state armed group in Shariff Saydona Mustapha and Datu Salibo municipalities and the 19 August IED explosion in Barangay Bakat, Rajah Buayan municipality. Most of the families are staying in host communities. Local authorities and the Rapid Emergency Action on Disaster Incidence of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (READI-BARMM) continue to provide food assistance to the displaced families.

DISPLACEMENT IN SULU

11,000 displaced population

Law enforcement operations of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) against the Abu Sayyaf group (ASG) displaced more than 11,000 people in Patikul municipality in Sulu Province in 2017 and January 2019. Displaced families are mobile, and tend to their crops during harvest season and return to the host communities after. Due to high risk of kidnapping and ongoing military operation, access remains limited. UNHCR working with local NGOs will conduct an IDP profiling in the island provinces including Sulu to ensure the real IDPs are counted and receiving immediate assistance from the government and humanitarian agencies.

MARAWI CONFLICT

66,000 displaced population

An estimated 66,000 people continue to be displaced from the Marawi conflict with most staying with host families while others are either in evacuation centres or temporary shelters. Of these, 3,270 people are in evacuation centres (ECs) and 11,000 people are in temporary shelters (TSs). The government plans to transfer all families in ECs to TSs before end of the year. Water and sanitation remain a priority in various sites as water supply is insufficient given the limited actors providing water interventions.

DISPLACEMENT IN NORTH COTABATO

1,000 displaced population

Nearly 200 families are displaced due to a rido or clan feud on 9 September in Barangay Damatulan, municipality of Midsayap. Most of the displaced families are staying with host families in nearby barangay. Meanwhile, the police and military personnel have been deployed to prevent further conflict between the warring families. Local authorities are providing relief assistance to the displaced families and verifying the number of displaced people.

NORTHEASTERN MINDANAO DISPLACEMENT

2,000 displaced population

As of 12 September, more than 400 families remain displaced in Loreto and Veruela municipalities of Agusan del Sur province, and in Laak municipality of Compostela Valley province as the law enforcement operations between Government armed forces and the New People’s Army (NPA) continue. Local authorities continue to provide relief assistance and verify number of displaced people.

BOMBING INCIDENT IN SULTAN KUDARAT AND SULU

On 8 September, a suspected female suicide bomber was killed in an explosion when she allegedly attacked a checkpoint of a military camp in Indanan, Sulu province. No casulties were reported.

On 7 September, an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded near a public market in Isulan, Sultan Kudarat province wounding at least seven people. An Islamic State-aligned group claimed responsibility for the explosion.