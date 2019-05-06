Philippines: Mindanao Humanitarian Situation as of 02 May 2019

Over 51,400 people are displaced due to three simultaneous law enforcement operations of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) against non-state armed groups in the provinces of Maguindanao, Lanao del Sur and Sulu in Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM). Local authorities are leading the response, supported by the Red Cross and humanitarian partners. Access is a challenge in remote areas, especially in the island provinces of Sulu.

DISPLACEMENT IN MAGUINDANAO

46,360 Displaced population

More than 46,000 people remain displaced due to security operations against remnants of the Bangasamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters in Maguindanao since March, particularly in areas within Salbu, Pagatin, Mamasapano and Shariff Aguak, also known as the SPMS box.

DISPLACEMENT IN LANAO DEL SUR

940 Displaced population

In Lanao del Sur, more than 940 people are still displaced due to the armed encounters between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the remnants of the Maute armed group. The remaining displaced people in Lanao del Sur are sheltered in schools, madrasahs or are staying with host families.

DISPLACEMENT IN SULU

4,170 Displaced population

In the island provinces of Sulu, 4,170 people are still displaced due to continuing armed conflict between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the non-state armed organization Abu Sayyaf Group.

MARAWI CONFLICT

66,000 Displaced population

Nearly two years after the Marawi conflict, over 66,000 people remain displaced, mostly staying with host familes while more than 900 families (an estimated 4,500 people) are still sheltered in four evacuation centres. The government plans to transfer 364 families to the Boganga temporary shelter before end of March. Task Force Bangon Marawi continues to conduct the IDP profiling in the most affected areas in Marawi City. The Task Force conducted a two-day consultation for residents of the most affected areas on 18 March. During the consultation, IDPs were updated the rehabilitation of Marawi City, and were given an opportunity to air their sentiments and concerns.