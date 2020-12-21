Philippines: Mindanao Earthquakes Emergency Operation update n° 4 Emergency appeal n° MDRPH036

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

16 October 2019: A 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck Tulunan, Cotabato. PRC chapters from the affected areas started mobilizing their staff and volunteers to support the affected population.

29 October 2019: Another strong 6.6 earthquake struck Tulunan, Cotabato. IFRC requested a DREF allocation of CHF 223,467 to support PRC deliver assistance to 7,500 people during 4 months.

31 October 2019: Another strong 6.5 earthquake strikes Tulunan, Cotabato. Following first assessments, IFRC subsequently issues an Emergency Appeal for CHF 1.85 million to support PRC to deliver assistance to 35,500 people in 14 months. An additional CHF 200,000 (making the total CHF 423,467) is allocated as a DREF loan to the Emergency Appeal.

2 December 2019: IFRC issues a revised Emergency Appeal in the amount of CHF 2.1 million, consisting mainly of an increase in support to life-saving interventions as well as additional activities reflecting the latest field assessments results, as reported in the revised Emergency Plan of Action. The Emergency Appeal must provide assistance to 35,500 people in 14 months.

15 December 2019: A 6.9 magnitude earthquake strikes in Matanao, Davao del Sur. PRC chapters from the affected area have mobilized their staff and volunteers to support the affected population.

19 December 2019: IFRC issues the Operations update no. 1 and the revised Emergency Appeal for CHF 2.7 million to extend support into areas affected by the earthquake in Matanao, Davao del Sur; with the intention of delivering assistance to 40,500 people in 14 months. An additional CHF 175,000 (making the total CHF 598,467) was allocated as a DREF loan to the Emergency Appeal.

5 March 2020: IFRC issues Operations Update no. 2.

2 June 2020: IFRC issues Operations Update no. 3

Description of the disaster

On 29 October 2019, two strong earthquakes struck the province of North Cotabato, Mindanao, the first one of magnitude 6.6 in Tulunan at 09:04; the second of magnitude 6.1 and 9km deep at 10:42 with almost the same epicentre. Just two days after, on 31 October 2019 at 09:15, another tectonic1 magnitude 6.5 earthquake shook central and eastern Mindanao at a shallow depth of two kilometres. Once again, the epicentre was identified in Tulunan, North Cotabato. A state of calamity was declared for Davao del Sur on 30 October and Cotabato on 5 November 2019, the two hardest hit provinces. These earthquakes, as well as the magnitude 6.3 earthquake recorded on 16 October 2019, with the same epicentre location, were considered part of a sequence of events resulting from interdependent faults in the region. No tsunami warnings were issued but many aftershocks, ranging from magnitude 1.5 to 5.5 were recorded.