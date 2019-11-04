Philippines: Mindanao Earthquakes Emergency appeal n° MDRPH036

This Emergency Appeal seeks a total of CHF 1,850,000 on a preliminary basis to enable the IFRC to support the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) to deliver assistance and support to some 35,500 people for 14 months, with a focus on shelter, livelihoods, health, water, sanitation and hygiene, protection, gender and inclusion, migration and disaster preparedness, through strengthening the National Society, ensuring effective international disaster management, influencing others as a leading strategic partner, and ensuring an effective IFRC. The Appeal budget also includes CHF 32,200 to support the IFRC’s role as convenor of the shelter cluster coordination. The planned response reflects the current situation and information available at this time of the evolving operation and will be adjusted based on further developments and more detailed assessments.

The disaster and the Red Cross Red Crescent response to date

16 October 2019: A 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck Tulunan, Cotabato. PRC chapters from the affected areas have started to mobilize their staff and volunteers to support the affected population.

29 October 2019: Another strong 6.6 earthquake struck Tulunan, Cotabato. IFRC launched a DREF CHF 220,805 to support PRC.

31 October 2019: Another strong 6.5 earthquake struck Tulunan, Cotabato. IFRC issues Emergency Appeal for CHF 1.85 million to support PRC to deliver assistance to 35,500 people in 14 months. An additional DREF CHF 200,000 is allocated as a loan ot the Emergency Appeal.