Philippines: Mindanao Displacement Snapshot as of 21 November 2022

STS NALGAE/PAENG FLOODING

309,000 displaced population

As of 19 November 2022, OCD BARMM reported more than 309,000 people (61,600 families) remain displaced due to flooding and landslide caused by Severe Tropical Storm Nalgae/Paeng in 28 October. About 3,600 people (530 families) are staying in evacuation centres, while over 305,400 people (61,000 families) are outside evacuation centres.

MARAWI CONFLICT

83,700 displaced population

As of July 2022, Task Force Bangon Marawi reported approximately 83,700 people (16,749 families) remain displaced since May 2017. About 24,500 people (4,916 families) are staying in transitory sites, while over 59,000 people (11,833 families) are in home-based setting.

DISPLACEMENT IN MAGUINDANAO

7,000 displaced population

Recurring military operations against Non-State Armed Groups (NSAGs) in the adjoining towns of Shariff Aguak, Pagatin (Datu Saudi Ampatuan town), Mamasapano, and Shariff Saydona Mustapha (SPMS Box) had resulted to the cyclical displacement of the affected population. About 1,250 people (250 families) remain displaced in the municipalities of Datu Saudi Ampatuan and Datu Odin Sinsuat, currently living with their relatives.

ZAMBOANGA SIEGE

3,600 displaced population

Eight years on, about 3,600 people (720 families) remain displaced in Zamboanga City waiting for the completion of the permanent housing units under the Zamboanga City Roadmap to Recovery and Rehabilitation (Z3R) program. 290 people (58 families) are still living in Mampang and Buggoc transitory sites, while more than 3,300 people are home-based.

DISPLACEMENT IN COTABATO

4,900 displaced population

Series of violence and armed confrontation reported in Pikit town resulted to the evacuation of about 4,900 people from the Special Geographic Area (SGA) of the Bangsamoro Region. MSSD and Bangsamoro READi provided humanitarian aid to the 4,900 displaced population IDPs. The displaced families have sought refuge with their relatives in safe areas within the affected barangays. Validation of IDPs is ongoing.

NORTHEASTERN MINDANAO DISPLACEMENT

200 displaced population

There are 36 people (13 families) that are still displaced due to Super Typhoon Rai/Odette in Surigao City, Surigao Del Norte province in 2021. As the response transitions to early recovery, IDPs are still in need of stable shelter, access to essential services and health care, adequate food supply, and access to protective services.

The displacement of around 180 people (36 families) belonging to the Manobo tribe in Barangay Diatagon, Lianga, Surigao Del Sur province was triggered when three residents, including a minor was killed during a military operation against NSAG in June 2021. IDPs opted not to return because they are still uncertain on their security.

COTABATO AND DAVAO DEL SUR EARTHQUAKES

9,900 displaced population

More than 9,900 people (2,355 families) are still living in makeshift dwellings while awaiting their transfer to permanent shelters. IDP top concerns are the source of income to support the family, e.g., food, and dilapidated tents and transitory houses that needed replacement.

DISPLACEMENT IN SULU

2,110 displaced population

Approximately 2,110 people (422 families) have been protractedly displaced in Patikul town since 2017 due to series of military operations against a Non-State Armed Group (NSAG). Assessment of housing project site in Barangay Maligay for the IDPs and preparation of road network was conducted by the authorities.

DISPLACEMENT IN BASILAN

1,200 displaced population

Unresolved clan feuds and armed conflict causes the prolonged displacement of 1,200 people (242 families) since 2019 and 2021. Loss of access to their farms because of the insecurities is a major concern to the IDPs.