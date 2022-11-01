Philippines: Mindanao Displacement Dashboard, September 2022 - Issue No. 96

DISPLACEMENT OVERVIEW

As of the 30th of September, an estimated total number of 23,075 families (110,279 individuals) remain displaced in Mindanao. Those displaced can be classified into three main groups, depending on the length of displacement:

Group A: 566 families (2,830 individuals) remain displaced out of 741 families displaced within the month;

Group B: 1,708 families (5,280 individuals) remain displaced and have been protractedly displaced for more than 30 days but less than 180 days; and

Group C: 20,801 families (102,169 individuals) remain displaced and have been protractedly displaced for more than 180 days. Those classified under Group C are concentrated in seven main areas:

Zamboanga City: 720 families (3,600 individuals) still displaced due to Zamboanga siege in September 2013.

Lanao del Sur 16,749 families (83,745 individuals) still displaced due to Marawi siege in May 2017.

BARMM Provinces: 914 families (4,570 individuals) still displaced due to armed conflict and crime & violence since September 2017.

Caraga: 36 families (180 individuals) still displaced due to armed conflict and shooting incidents, and 13 families (65 individuals) due to STY Rai in 2021.

Northern Mindanao: 14 families (70 individuals) still displaced due to Typhoon Falcon in July 2019.

Davao del Sur: 1,436 families (5,344 individuals) still displaced due to earthquake in 2019.

Cotabato province: 919 families (4,595 individuals) due to earthquake in 2019.

In September 2022, an estimated total number of 741 families (3,705 individuals) were displaced in Mindanao due to clan feud (2,830 individuals), and armed conflict (875 individuals).