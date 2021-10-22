Philippines: Mindanao Displacement Dashboard, September 2021 - Issue No. 85

DISPLACEMENT OVERVIEW

As of the 30th of September, an estimated total number of 24,639 families (121,155 individuals) are currently displaced in Mindanao. Those displaced can be classified into three main groups, depending on the length of displacement:

Group A: 729 families (3,640 individuals) remain displaced out of 1,199 families displaced within the month;

Group B: 1,078 families (5,395 individuals) remain displaced, and have been protractedly displaced for more than 30 days but less than 180 days; and

Group C: 22,832 families (112,120 individuals) remain displaced and have been protractedly displaced for more than 180 days. Those classified under Group C are concentrated in six main areas:

Zamboanga City: 720 families (3,600 individuals) still displaced due to Zamboanga siege in September 2013.

Lanao del Sur 17,286 families (86,430 individuals) still displaced due to Marawi siege in May 2017.

BARMM Provinces: 1,362 families (6,771 individuals) still displaced due to armed conflict and crime & violence since September 2017.

Bukidnon: 210 families (893 individuals) still displaced due to armed conflict between Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and New People’s Army (NPA) since June 2018.

Northern Mindanao: 24 families (120 individuals) still displaced due to STS Vinta (Temblin) in December 2017, 14 families (62 individuals) still displaced due to Typhoon Falcon in July 2019.

Davao del Sur: 1,436 families (5,344 individuals) and Cotabato province: 1,780 families (8,900 individuals) due to earthquakes in 2019.

In September 2021, an estimated total number of 1,199 families (5,990 individuals) were displaced in Mindanao due to armed conflict (4,490 individuals) and natural disaster (1,500 individuals).