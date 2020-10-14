Philippines

Philippines: Mindanao Displacement Dashboard, September 2020 - Issue No. 73

Format
Situation Report
Sources
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

DISPLACEMENT OVERVIEW

As of the 30th of September, a total number of 60,273 families (277,846 individuals) are currently displaced in Mindanao. Those displaced can be classified into three main groups, depending on the length of displacement:

Group A: 868 families (3,274 individuals) remain displaced out of 1,057 families displaced within the month;

Group B: 1,263 families (6,299 individuals) remain displaced, and have been protractedly displaced for more than 30 days but less than 180 days; and

Group C: 58,354 families (268,294 individuals) remain displaced and have been protractedly displaced for more than 180 days. Those classified under Group C are concentrated in five main areas:

  • Zamboanga City: 1,362 families (6,810 individuals) still displaced due to Zamboanga siege in September 2013.

  • Lanao del Sur & Lanao del Norte: 25,367 families (126,835 individuals) still displaced due to Marawi siege in May 2017.

  • Northern Mindanao: 29 families (145 individuals) still displaced due to Severe Tropical Storm Vinta (Temblin) in December 2017 and 14 families (62 individuals) still displaced due to Typhoon Facon in July 2019.

  • Eastern Mindanao: 491 families (2,304 individuals) still displaced due to armed conflict between Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and New People’s Army (NPA) since February 2018.

  • Central Mindanao and BARMM Provinces: 1,609 families (6,876 individuals) still displaced due to crime and violence since August 2017.

  • Davao del Sur: 27,400 families (114,854 individuls) and Cotabato province: 1,780 families (8,900 individuals) due to earthquakes

In September 2020, a total number of 1,057 families (5,097 individuals) were displaced in Mindanao due to narual disaster (2,448 individuals), armed conflict (2,185 individuals) and crime & violence (439 individuals).

Related Content