Philippines: Mindanao Displacement Dashboard, September 2020 - Issue No. 73

DISPLACEMENT OVERVIEW

As of the 30th of September, a total number of 60,273 families (277,846 individuals) are currently displaced in Mindanao. Those displaced can be classified into three main groups, depending on the length of displacement:

Group A: 868 families (3,274 individuals) remain displaced out of 1,057 families displaced within the month;

Group B: 1,263 families (6,299 individuals) remain displaced, and have been protractedly displaced for more than 30 days but less than 180 days; and

Group C: 58,354 families (268,294 individuals) remain displaced and have been protractedly displaced for more than 180 days. Those classified under Group C are concentrated in five main areas:

Zamboanga City: 1,362 families (6,810 individuals) still displaced due to Zamboanga siege in September 2013.

Lanao del Sur & Lanao del Norte: 25,367 families (126,835 individuals) still displaced due to Marawi siege in May 2017.

Northern Mindanao: 29 families (145 individuals) still displaced due to Severe Tropical Storm Vinta (Temblin) in December 2017 and 14 families (62 individuals) still displaced due to Typhoon Facon in July 2019.

Eastern Mindanao: 491 families (2,304 individuals) still displaced due to armed conflict between Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and New People’s Army (NPA) since February 2018.

Central Mindanao and BARMM Provinces: 1,609 families (6,876 individuals) still displaced due to crime and violence since August 2017.

Davao del Sur: 27,400 families (114,854 individuls) and Cotabato province: 1,780 families (8,900 individuals) due to earthquakes

In September 2020, a total number of 1,057 families (5,097 individuals) were displaced in Mindanao due to narual disaster (2,448 individuals), armed conflict (2,185 individuals) and crime & violence (439 individuals).