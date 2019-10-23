Philippines: Mindanao Displacement Dashboard, September 2019 - Issue No. 62

DISPLACEMENT OVERVIEW

As of the 30th of September, a total number of 36,173 families (179,539 individuals) are currently displaced in Mindanao. Those displaced can be classified into three main groups, depending on the length of displacement:

Group A: 2,537 families (12,686 individuals) remain displaced out of 2,600 families displaced within the month;

Group B: 4,463 families (22,264 individuals) remain displaced, and have been protractedly displaced for more than 30 days but less than 180 days; and Group C: 29,133 families (144,589 individuals) remain displaced and have been protractedly displaced for more than 180 days. Those classified under Group C are concentrated in five main areas:

Zamboanga City: 524 families (2,620 individuals) still displaced due to Zamboanga siege in September 2013.

Lanao del Sur & Lanao del Norte: 26,308 families (131,540 individuals) still displaced due to Marawi siege in May 2017.

Northern Mindanao: 788 families (3,892 individuals) still displaced due to Severe Tropical Storm Vinta (Temblin) in December 2017.

Eastern Mindanao: 535 families (2,259 individuals) still displaced due to armed conflict between AFP and NPA since February 2018.

Central Mindanao and BARMM Provinces: 978 families (4,278 individuals) still displaced due to crime and violence since January 2019.

In September 2019, a total number of 2,600 families (13,001 individuals) were displaced in Mindanao due to armed conflict (1,335 individuals), clan feuds (9,740 individuals) and natural disaster (1,926 individuals). Out of 13,001 individuals displaced throughout the month, 2% (315 individuals) have returned to their homes by the end of the month, leaving 98% (12,686 individuals) still displaced by the end of the reporting period.