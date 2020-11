Philippines: Mindanao Displacement Dashboard, October 2020 - Issue No. 74

Displacement Overview

As of the 31st of October, a total number of 60,133 families (277,232 individuals) are currently displaced in Mindanao. Those displaced can be classified into three main groups, depending on the length of displacement:

Group A: 1,310 families (6,435 individuals) remain displaced out of 5,149 families displaced within the month;

Group B: 1,025 families (6,299 individuals) remain displaced, and have been protractedly displaced for more than 30 days but less than 180 days; and

Group C: 57,798 families (265,687 individuals) remain displaced and have been protractedly displaced for more than 180 days. Those classified under Group C are concentrated in five main areas: