Philippines: Mindanao Displacement Dashboard, November 2021 - Issue No. 87

As of the 30th of November, an estimated total number of 23,730 families (approximately 116,661 individuals) are currently displaced in Mindanao. Those displaced can be classified into three main groups, depending on the length of displacement:

Group A: 168 families (837 individuals) remain displaced out of 311 families displaced within the month;

Group B: 1,601 families (8,005 individuals) remain displaced, and have been protractedly displaced for more than 30 days but less than 180 days; and

Group C: 21,961 families (107,819 individuals) remain displaced and have been protractedly displaced for more than 180 days. Those classified under Group C are concentrated in five main areas:

Zamboanga City: 720 families (3,600 individuals) still displaced due to Zamboanga siege in September 2013.

Lanao del Sur: 17,060 families (85,300 individuals) still displaced due to Marawi siege in May 2017.

BARMM Provinces: 1,408 families (7,238 individuals) still displaced due to armed conflict and crime & violence since September 2017.

Northern Mindanao: 14 families (62 individuals) still displaced due to Typhoon Falcon in July 2019.

Davao del Sur: 1,436 families (5,344 individuals) and Cotabato province: 1,323 families (6,275 individuals) due to earthquakes in 2019.

In November 2021, an estimated total number of 311 families (1,558 individuals) were displaced in Mindanao due to armed conflict (700 individuals), clan feud (485 individuals), and natural disaster (373 individuals).