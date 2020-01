Philippines: Mindanao Displacement Dashboard, November 2019 - Issue No. 64

As of the 30th of November, a total number of 79,601 families (387,772 individuals) are currently displaced in Mindanao. Those displaced can be classified into three main groups, depending on the length of displacement:

Group A: 6,671 families (32,964 individuals) remain displaced out of 6,696 families displaced within the month;

Group B: 43,355 families (207,929 individuals) remain displaced, and have been protractedly displaced for more than 30 days but less than 180 days; and

Group C: 29,601 families (146,879 individuals) remain displaced and have been protractedly displaced for more than 180 days. Those classified under

Group C are concentrated in five main areas:

Zamboanga City: 524 families (2,620 individuals) still displaced due to Zamboanga siege in September 2013.

Lanao del Sur & Lanao del Norte: 26,257 families (131,285 individuals) still displaced due to Marawi siege in May 2017.

Northern Mindanao: 788 families (3,892 individuals) still displaced due to - Severe Tropical Storm Vinta (Temblin) in December 2017.

Eastern Mindanao: 535 families (2,259 individuals) still displaced due to armed conflict between Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and New People’s Army (NPA) since February 2018.

Central Mindanao and BARMM Provinces: 1,497 families (6,823 individuals) still displaced due to crime and violence since January 2019.

In November 2019, a total number of 6,696 families (33,089 individuals) were displaced in Mindanao due to armed conflict (31,635 individuals), clan feuds (500 individuals) and natural disaster (954 individuals).