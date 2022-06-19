Philippines: Mindanao Displacement Dashboard, May 2022 - Issue No. 92

DISPLACEMENT OVERVIEW

As of the 31st of May, an estimated total number of 22,591 families (111,117 individuals) remain displaced in Mindanao. Those displaced can be classified into three main groups, depending on the length of displacement:

Group A: 1,143 families (5,715 individuals) remain displaced out of 6,825 families displaced within the month;

Group B: 99 families (495 individuals) remain displaced and have been protractedly displaced for more than 30 days but less than 180 days; and

Group C: 21,349 families (104,907 individuals) remain displaced and have been protractedly displaced for more than 180 days. Those classified under Group C are concentrated in seven main areas:

Zamboanga City: 720 families (3,600 individuals) still displaced due to Zamboanga siege in September 2013.

Lanao del Sur: 17,067 families (85,335 individuals) still displaced due to Marawi siege in May 2017.

BARMM Provinces: 1,025 families (5,123 individuals) still displaced due to armed conflict and crime & violence since September 2017.

Caraga: 36 families (180 individuals) still displaced due to armed conflict and shooting incidents in 2021.

Northern Mindanao: 14 families (70 individuals) still displaced due to Typhoon Falcon in July 2019.

Davao del Sur: 1,436 families (5,344 individuals) still displaced due to earthquake in 2019.

Cotabato province: 926 families (4,630 individuals) due to earthquake in 2019 and 125 families (625 individuals) due to landslide in 2021.

In May 2022, an estimated total number of 6,825 families (34,125 individuals) were displaced in Mindanao due to crime & violence (30,070 individuals), armed conflict (3,345 individuals), natural disaster (710 individuals), and clan feud (undetermined).