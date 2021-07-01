Philippines: Mindanao Displacement Dashboard, May 2021 - Issue No. 81

DISPLACEMENT OVERVIEW

As of the 31st of May, an estimate total number of 30,180 families (154,835 individuals) are currently displaced in Mindanao. Those displaced can be classified into three main groups, depending on the length of displacement:

Group A: 742 families (3,629 individuals) remain displaced out of 1,513 families displaced within the month;

Group B: 6,730 families (39,713 individuals) remain displaced, and have been protractedly displaced for more than 30 days but less than 180 days; and

Group C: 22,708 families (111,493 individuals) remain displaced and have been protractedly displaced for more than 180 days. Those classified under Group C are concentrated in five main areas:

Zamboanga City: 781 families (3,905 individuals) still displaced due to Zamboanga siege in September 2013.

Lanao del Sur 17,446 families (87,230 individuals) still displaced due to Marawi siege in May 2017.

Bukidnon: 224 families (927 individuals) still displaced due to armed conflict between Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and New People’s Army (NPA) since June 2018.

Northern Mindanao: 29 families (145 individuals) still displaced due to STS Vinta (Temblin) in December 2017, 14 families (62 individuals) still displaced due to Typhoon Falcon in July 2019. 96 families (480 individuals) due to AFP vs. NPA armed conflict in Iligan City in June 2020.

BARMM Island Provinces: 902 families (4,500 individuals) still displaced due to armed conflict and crime & violence since August 2017.

Davao del Sur: 1,436 families (5,344 individuals) and Cotabato province: 1,780 families (8,900 individuals) due to earthquakes.

In May 2021, an estimate total number of 1,513 families (7,479 individuals) were displaced in Mindanao due to natural disasters (5,310 individuals), armed conflict (1,654 individuals) and crime and violence (515 individuals).